    12:24, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Qatar agree to increase number of flights

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Qatar agreed to increase the number of direct flights linking the countries, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The two-day talks between aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Qatar led by Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev and Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Al Hajri were crowned with the signing of the memorandum of mutual understanding.

    As per the document, the number of flights between Astana, Almaty and Doha will be doubled from 7 to 14 flights per week. On top of that, the countries will perform 10 cargo flights every week.

    Qatar Airways is expected to operate 2 flights per day from Almaty to Doha. It is also believed to launch the Astana-Doha flight in mid 2024.


