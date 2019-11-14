Kazakhstan, Qatar can step up cooperation in many spheres – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with Minister of State of Qatar Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

«Qatar is an important political partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Our countries enjoy trust-based and open political dialogue foundation of which has been laid by First President –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the leadership of Qatar. Maintaining the continuity in foreign relations, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great attention to the development of cooperation with Qatar,» Mamin said during the talks.

The head of Government noted that Kazakhstan and Qatar can potentially step up cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres.

The two countries have already established a visa-free regime and plan to launch direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Doha this December.

The meeting further focused on the prospects of bilateral cooperation in tourist, transport, healthcare, education and other sectors.