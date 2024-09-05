Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss bilateral cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kazakhstan Abdulla Hussein Jaber, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements, in particular major investment projects reached during the state visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar in February this year.

Concluding the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation between the two countries.