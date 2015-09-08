Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss joint construction of Rehabilitation center for nuclear tests victims in Semey

DOHA. KAZINFORM The member of the Mazhilis (lower chamber)of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation for culture, education and social programs, Kanat Saudabayev held a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Chairman of the Qatat development Fund, Mr.Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah.

In accordance with the agreements reached between the President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Astana in 2014, the parties discussed the prospects of implementing the joint project of the construction of the Rehabilitation center for the victims of nuclear tests in the city of Semey. They underlined a particular humanitarian focus of the rehabilitation center and its need for more than 730 thousand people of the East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions requiring treatment and rehabilitation from the devastating effects of 40 years of nuclear testing at the Semipalatinsk test site. The parties expressed their intention to complete the preparation of the details of the agreement on Construction of the Center before the visit of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, scheduled for late October this year. In addition they discussed other areas of possible cooperation between the Nazarbayev Foundation for culture, education and social programs and Qatar Development fund. The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Qatar Askar Shokybayev also attended the meeting, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.