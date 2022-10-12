EN
    11:38, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Qatar tentatively agreed on meat exports

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the plans in the field of Kazakhstan-Qatar trade-economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Being the co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission, I have thoroughly studied the documents signed by my predecessors. There is a tentative agreement on export of mutton, frozen meat and on dairy cows breeding,» he said.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who arrived in our country for a state visit.

    On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia



    Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar Diplomacy
