TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:26, 05 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan qualifies for 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship in place of Belarus

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, Belarusian national ice hockey team lost to Denmark in two matches (4-5, 2-3 shootout) and, as a result, tumbled out of the Elite Division, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In place of Belarus, Kazakhstan has qualified for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship, to be hosted by Vancouver and Victoria in British Columbia. The world championship will be held from 26th December 2018 to 5th January 2019. The national teams of Kazakhstan, Canada, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the USA, Russia, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Denmark will compete there.

    Recall that Kazakhstan won in all five games at the Division IA tournament in Courchevel securing a berth in the elite division.

     

