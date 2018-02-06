EN
    08:43, 06 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan qualifies for Euro-2018 semifinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national futsal team beat Serbia 3-1 in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro-2018 and made it to the semifinals of the tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

    This was the second time the teams met in Euro Championships. In 2016 Kazakhstan won 5-2 in the bronze final of the Euro Cup in Belgrade.

    In the semifinal game that will be held on February 8, Kazakhstan will play with the winner of the Ukraine-Spain match-up.

    Serbia - Kazakhstan 1-3 (0-1). Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.

    Goals: 0-1 Zhamankulov (7), 0-2 Taynan (23), 1-2 Rajčević (36), Douglas Junior (40)

     

    Sport Football Europe
