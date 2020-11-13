EN
    13:13, 13 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan quarantines embassy official infected with COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has put in quarantine the official of the Russian Embassy who tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Russian Embassy official was tested for COVID-19 by PCR on arrival to the city of Nur-Sultan. His COVID-19 test result was positive.

    According to the Chief Medical Officer on transport, the embassy official was put in 14-day quarantine.



    Russia Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
