13:13, 13 November 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan quarantines embassy official infected with COVID-19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has put in quarantine the official of the Russian Embassy who tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Russian Embassy official was tested for COVID-19 by PCR on arrival to the city of Nur-Sultan. His COVID-19 test result was positive.
According to the Chief Medical Officer on transport, the embassy official was put in 14-day quarantine.