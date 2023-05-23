Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company and Huawei Kazakhstan have entered into an agreement of intent. The document was signed during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the People’s Republic of China, Kazinform reports.

The agreement provides for implementation of KTZ infrastructure digitalization projects with the use of cloud solutions, Big Data, the internet of things and AI. The sides intend to set up a joint innovative center for study and development of telecommunication technologies for transport industry.

«We are pleased to cooperate with KTZ in promotion of technological innovations and modernization of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure. This partnership is an important step in our efforts on promotion of technological innovations and the country’s technological transformation,» Director General of Huawei Kazakhstan Zhao Xu says.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. Huawei employs 207,000 people and operates in more than 170 countries and region. The company entered the Kazakh market for the first time in 1998.