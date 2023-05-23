Kazakhstan Railways, PSA International set up joint venture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) and one of the world's largest operators of container port terminals PSA International (PSA) signed an Agreement on the establishment of a joint venture. The document was signed in Astana on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum with the participation of the President of the Republic of Singapore, Kazinform learned from KTZ press office.

The partnership with a transnational holding is aimed at solving one of the important tasks set by the Head of State - the development of the country's transport and transit potential.

The experience and technologies of PSA provide additional opportunities for expanding the geography of transportation and integrating Kazakhstan transport corridors with the world's largest hubs.

The key vector of the JV's activities will be to promote the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

PSA believes that the combination of relevant experience and resources will help create a seamless and efficient logistics network connecting countries and continents, as well as allow KTZ to enter new markets and establish itself as a key player in the global logistics arena.

PSA International (PSA) is a leading global port operator and a trusted supply chain partner for stakeholders. PSA's portfolio of port and cargo solutions includes more than 60 deep water, rail and inland terminals at 160 locations in 42 countries, including two leading port businesses in Singapore and Belgium, as well as subsidiaries in supply chain management, logistics, maritime and digital services.