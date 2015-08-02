Kazakhstan raised IOI to higher level, KFU rector Ilshat Gafurov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The rector of the Kazan Federal University Ilshat Gafurov in an interview to Kazinform correspondent said that Kazakhstan raised the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) to a higher level.

Recall that the capital of Tatarstan - Kazan - has taken over the baton of the Olympiad. In 2016, the competition will take place on the basis of the Kazan Federal University (KFU). "Almaty has raised the flag of the Olympiad in Informatics to a high level. The participants had a great opportunity not only to work but to rest: they toured Almaty, its historical sites, and learnt more about Kazakhstan's culture ad way of living. We have a lot in common with Kazakhstan. Firstly, our peoples were part of the huge country - the Soviet Union. Secondly, we have the same roots, " said Mr. Gafurov. Rector of the University informed that the necessary infrastructure is almost ready. The thing is that in 2013 the KFU accommodated participants of the International Universiade. At the end of his speech, the head of the KFU thanked the organizers of the Olympiad.