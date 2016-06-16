Kazakhstan raises capacity of renewable energy facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The installed capacity of renewable energy facilities and the production of "pure" energy have significantly increased in Kazakhstan, according to a review of the analytical service Energyprom.kz.

In the first quarter of 2016, the installed capacity of renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan with the exception of large hydropower plants totaled 251.55 megawatts, which is 74 megawatts, or 1.4 times more than in the same period of 2015.

The main increase of the installed capacity accounted for solar and wind farms and amounted to 52.16 megawatts and 17.49 megawatts, respectively, for the year.

At the same time, the total production of "pure" electricity in the country in January-March 2016 amounted to 186.9 million kilowatt/hours compared to 82.3 million kilowatt/hours in the same period last year.

The main part of the generated electricity accounted for small hydropower plants (117.63 megawatts) and wind farms (59.76 megawatts). At the same time, the share of renewable energy facilities in the total volume of the electricity generated in Kazakhstan is 0.8 percent.



