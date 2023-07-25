Kazakhstan raises funding for rural areas development program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly meeting, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov informed the Cabinet members on the paces of utilization of the funds allocated under the Auyl – El Besigi (Village is Cradle of the Country) state program, Kazinform reports.

Since the launch of the program, the volume of funds allocated from the national budget rose by 6.7 times, the Minister said. According to him, the budget of the program in 2019 was 29 billion tenge. In 2023, it reached 198 billion tenge. In the first half of 2023, the regional akimats utilized 27% of allocated funds.

Active utilization of the funds is observed in Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions, while Almaty and Zhetysu regions demonstrate the lowest paces, said the Minister.

«158 projects have been completed as of today. The biggest number of projects were completed in Zhambyl, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions,» he added.