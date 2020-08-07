EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ramps up purchase of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Purchase of pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 treatment to form a two-month reserve has been ramped up in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Yerkhat Iskaliyev, Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy, 50 highly demanded pharmaceuticals worth 24 billion tenge are being purchased. The pharmaceuticals are said to last for two months and allow treating 100 thousand patients in one month in case of the possible second wave of COVID-19.

    Iskaliyev also mentioned five new pharmaceuticals added to treat the COVID-19 virus among patients with mild and moderate symptoms. They include anti-inflammatory pharmaceuticals such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen as well as anticoagulants Rivaroxaban, Apixaban and Dabigatran.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!