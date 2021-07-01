EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:21, 01 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ranked 33rd in Green Future Index

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 33rd in the Green Future Index, a ranking of 76 leading countries and territories on their progress and commitment toward building a low carbon future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Green Future Index released by MIT Technology Review measures the degree to which the countries’ economies are pivoting toward clean energy, industry, agriculture, and society through investment in renewables, innovation, and green finance.

    The overall rankings tab shows the performance of the examined economies relative to each other and aggregates scores generated across the following five pillars: carbon emissions, energy transition, green society, clean innovation and climate policy.

    While Kazakhstan currently generates just 3% of its electricity from renewable sources, the country is planning to grow this to 30% by 2030.

    Iceland tops the Green Future Index with 6.5 points. Denmark, Norway, France and Ireland are also among the Top 5 countries of the ranking. Iran, Paraguay and Qatar are at the bottom of the ranking.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Environment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!