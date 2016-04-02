EN
    09:32, 02 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ranked 50th among world's richest countries

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Global Finance Magazine compiled a list of the richest world countries based on the information of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

    The smallest countries were not included into the list.

    The top 25 counties include 15 western countries, 12 European countries, USA, Canada and Australia. However, there are just 4 of them in the top ten. Kazakhstan was ranked 50th on the list.

    Top 25 world's riches countries:

    1. Qatar

    2. Luxemburg

    3. Singapore

    4. Brunei

    5. Kuwait

    6. Norway

    7. UAE

    8. Hong Kong

    9. USA  

    10. Switzerland

    11. Saudi Arabia

    12. Bahrain

    13. Netherlands

    14. Ireland

    15. Australia

    16. Austria

    17. Sweden

    18. Germany

    19. Taiwan

    20. Canada

    21. Denmark

    22. Oman

    23. Iceland

    24. Belgium

    25. France

     

