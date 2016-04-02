09:32, 02 April 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ranked 50th among world's richest countries
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Global Finance Magazine compiled a list of the richest world countries based on the information of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The smallest countries were not included into the list.
The top 25 counties include 15 western countries, 12 European countries, USA, Canada and Australia. However, there are just 4 of them in the top ten. Kazakhstan was ranked 50th on the list.
Top 25 world's riches countries:
1. Qatar
2. Luxemburg
3. Singapore
4. Brunei
5. Kuwait
6. Norway
7. UAE
8. Hong Kong
9. USA
10. Switzerland
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Bahrain
13. Netherlands
14. Ireland
15. Australia
16. Austria
17. Sweden
18. Germany
19. Taiwan
20. Canada
21. Denmark
22. Oman
23. Iceland
24. Belgium
25. France