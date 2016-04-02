Kazakhstan ranked 50th among world's richest countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Global Finance Magazine compiled a list of the richest world countries based on the information of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The smallest countries were not included into the list.

The top 25 counties include 15 western countries, 12 European countries, USA, Canada and Australia. However, there are just 4 of them in the top ten. Kazakhstan was ranked 50th on the list.

Top 25 world's riches countries:

1. Qatar

2. Luxemburg

3. Singapore

4. Brunei

5. Kuwait

6. Norway

7. UAE

8. Hong Kong

9. USA

10. Switzerland

11. Saudi Arabia

12. Bahrain

13. Netherlands

14. Ireland

15. Australia

16. Austria

17. Sweden

18. Germany

19. Taiwan

20. Canada

21. Denmark

22. Oman

23. Iceland

24. Belgium

25. France