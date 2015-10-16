Kazakhstan ranked 8th in overall standings of World Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Championship among men came to an end in Doha. 10 medal sets were up for grabs at the championship, Sports.kz reports.

Cuba finished first in the overall standings (4-2-1), the Russian team was second (2-1-1) and Azerbaijan rounded out the top three teams of the championship (1-1-2).

The national team of Kazakhstan won two silver medals and finished eighth in the final overall standings.