Kazakhstan ranks 12th in Asia-Pacific regional ranking of 2016 Economic Freedom Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks the 68th in global ranking and 12th in Asia-Pacific regional ranking of the 2016 Index of Economic Freedom, published on the website of the U.S. Heritage Foundation research centre. The index is calculated annually by the Heritage Foundation together with the Wall Street Journal.

The Index of Economic Freedom is poised to help readers track over two decades of the advancement in economic freedom, prosperity.

The Index estimates the countries’ economic freedom as per 10 indicators:

Property rights, freedom from corruption, government spending, fiscal freedom, business freedom, labor freedom, monetary freedom, trade freedom, investment freedom and financial freedom.

The current Index includes 186 countries of the world.

Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland and Australia top the ranking and are called as “Free” economies.

After then come Canada (6), Chile (7), Ireland (8), Estonia (9) and the United Kingdom with the 10th position. The U.S. stand the 11th and Japan is 22nd . This list of “Mostly Free” economies includes 33 countries.

Kazakhstan ranks the 68th in global ranking with 63.6 scores (+0.3) having left behind such countries as Kuwait (74th), France (75th), Saudi Arabia (78th), Turkey (79th) etc. These and other 50 countries enter the group of “Moderately Free” economies.

The next group of “Mostly Unfree” economies includes Kyrgyzstan (96th), Mongolia (100th), India (123rd), Tajikistan (149th), China (144th), Russia (153rd) and other countries. In general, this group comprises 62 countries.

Among “Depressed” economies are Belarus (157th), Ukraine (162nd), Uzbekistan (166th), Argentina (169th), Turkmenistan (174th), North Korea (178th) etc. 12 countries in total are ranked as Depressed Economies in the Index.

Some countries have not been ranked in the Index. These are Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Syria and Liechtenstein.

Below is Economic Freedom snapshot for Kazakhstan

2016 Economic Freedom Score: 63.6 (up 0.3 point) Economic Freedom Status: Moderately Free Global Ranking: 68th Regional Ranking: 12th in the Asia–Pacific Region Notable Successes: Trade Freedom and Management of Public Finance Overall Score Change Since 2012: No Change



For more information about the 2016 Index of Economic Development go to https://www.heritage.org/index/ranking

More information about Kazakhstan in this ranking can be found at https://www.heritage.org/index/country/kazakhstan#regulatory-efficiency



