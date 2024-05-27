Kazakhstan ranks 13th at World Championship-2024

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has released a power ranking of national teams following the World Championship-2024 in the elite division, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Sports.kz.

As previously reported, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Sweden were the top three teams in the elite division. Kazakhstan's national team ranked 13th. The IIHF presented the Kazakh squad with an original slogan: "No one will stop us at the Asian Games." Only the national teams of France, Great Britain, and Poland ranked below Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's hockey players failed to make the playoffs at the 2024 World Cup, but managed to secure their place in the elite division.

The 2024 IIHF World Championship was hosted by the Czech Republic from 10 to 26 May 2024. Organized by the IIHF, the two-week event was held in Prague and Ostrava.

The International Ice Hockey Federation is a worldwide governing body for ice hockey. It is based in Zurich, Switzerland, and has 82 member countries.