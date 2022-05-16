EN
    19:57, 16 May 2022

    Kazakhstan ranks 13th in Deaflympic Games

    CAXIAS DO SUL. KAZINFORM - The 24th Summer Deaflympics wrapped up in Brazil, Kazinform cites the Disabled People Training Center.

    The 2022 Summer Deaflympics brought together 2,500 athletes from 73 countries of the world.

    Kazakhstan was ranked 13th with a total of 28 medals, including three gold, seven silver, and 18 bronze medals.

    Ukraine topped the 2022 Summer Deaflympics medal table with 61 gold, 38 silver, and 38 bronze medals. The U.S. and Iranian teams followed with 54 and 40 medals, respectively.



