Kazakhstan ranks 1st ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 medal count

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani team finished the ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 ranked first in the overall medal count, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan hauled a total of 10 medals, including three gold, five silver, and two bronze ones.

The tournament brought together over 350 athletes from 32 countries.

15 best athletes represented Kazakhstan at the ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 taken place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Photo: sports.kz