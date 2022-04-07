Kazakhstan ranks 20th in global suicide rates, WHO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the WHO report, Kazakhstan ranks 20th in the suicide rates by countries and 10th in suicides among aged 10-19 year-olds, Kazinform reports.

Experts claim that widespread suicide coverage in mass media may trigger further suicidal behavior. The role of mass media and bloggers is high. To this end the Kazakhstani Media Alliance initiated a panel discussion with the support of the European Union.

In 2021 Kazakhstan recorded 3,922 suicides. According to the WHO report, Kazakhstan ranks 20th in the suicide rates by countries and 10th in suicides among aged 10-19 year-olds. Five years ago the WHO launched the suicide prevention global initiative. Over 100 investigations were conducted into suicides directly related to mass media reports about one or several suicides.

Earlier director of the Legal media centre public fund Diana Okremova shared guidelines for reporting on child suicides for journalists.