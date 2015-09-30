Kazakhstan ranks 42nd in WEF Global Competitiveness Report

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Economic Forum has published today its Global Competitiveness Report for 2015-2016.

Following the survey conducted in 2015, Kazakhstan holds the 42nd position among 140 countries of the world having improved its last year position by 8 points.

This is the best result of our country over the whole history of participation in the global competitiveness index ranking.

The average score of Kazakhstan is 4.49 (4.42 in 2014) which placed the country between Poland (4.49) and Italy (4.46).

As for CIS countries, Kazakhstan is on the second position after Azerbaijan (40th). Russia holds the 45th position, Georgia is 66th, Ukraine is 79th, Tajikistan is 80th, Armenia is 82nd, Moldova is 84th and Kyrgyz Republic is 102nd.

Significant improvement of Kazakhstan's position is observed in Innovative Development indicator (78th, +11). Progress is observed also in Innovations (72nd, +13) and Business Competitiveness (79th, +12). In addition, Kazakhstan raised its position in Institutions (50th, +7) and in Financial Sector Development indicator (91st, +7). The report notes that Kazakhstan lost three positions in Labour Market Efficiency (18, -3) compared to the last year.

Out of 114 variables improvement is observed in 73 indicators and downgrade is reported in 30. 11 indicators remained unchanged. In two indicators - Malaria Incidence and Business Impact of Malaria, Kazakhstan is among the countries free of malaria affection.

Major improvement is observed in indicator "Control of International Distribution" (60th, +31). Kazakhstan enjoys improvement in more than 20 positions in Customs Duties indicator(73rd, +28), Antimonopoly Policy Efficiency (68th, +22), Customs Formalities Costs (55th, +22) and Local Supplier Quality (88th, +20).

Kazakhstan lost its positions in the following indicators: Personnel Training in Business (76th, -14), Agricultural Policy Costs (70th, -13) and Venture Capital Availability (59th, -12).