Kazakhstan ranks 57th on WEF Competitiveness Report

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Economic Forum (WEF) has placed Kazakhstan at №57 in the newly published report on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), 4 spots lower than last year, Kazinform has learnt from the WEF.

Kazakhstan demonstrated its best result in the Global Competitiveness Report in 2015-2016 climbing to the 42nd spot. This year the Central Asian leader ended up between the Philippines and Rwanda ranked 56th and 58th, respectively.



This year Russia - at 38th - earned the highest ranking among its neighbors in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), compared to the 57th place last year. Armenia was listed at 73, Kyrgyzstan at 102 and Belarus didn't receive a ranking.



Switzerland dominates the Global Competitiveness Report for the ninth consecutive year. The United States moved to the second place, elbowing Singapore aside (3rd).



The Netherlands (4th), Germany (5th), Hong Kong (6th), Sweden (7th), the UK (8th), Japan (9th) and Finland (10th) are featured in the top 10 of the report.



Chad (135th), Mozambique (136th) and Yemen (137th) were ranked the lowest in the world in terms of competitiveness this year.