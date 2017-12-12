Kazakhstan ranks 5th among Russian tourists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan became one of the most popular destinations for Russian tourists in 2017, Kazinform refers to the Turstat agency.

Thus according to Turstat, with 2.3 million Russians who visited the country in the 9 months of 2017, Kazakhstan ranks 5th in the list of countries for outbound tourism for Russians after Turkey (3.9 million), Abkhazia (3.5 million), and Finland (2.5 million).

The agency's statistic shows that in the nine months of 2017 the number of outbound tourists from Russia increased by almost a third compared to 2016 reaching 31 million.