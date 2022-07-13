Kazakhstan ranks 65th in 2022 World Economic Forum gender gap report

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan ranks 65th among 146 countries in the gender gap report released by the World Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Compared to the 2021 gender gap report published by the Swiss-based think tank, Kazakhstan climbed 15 spots up, surpassing a number of European countries, namely the Slovak Republic, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Ukraine, as well as its Central Asian neighbors, the Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan.

In terms of Economic Participation and Opportunity Kazakhstan reported significant developments skyrocketing from the 47th to the 29th spot, compared to last year’s report.

The Central Asian leader also greatly improved its standing in terms of Educational Attainment in 2022 leapfrogging from the 65th to the 27th spot.

There is little movement across the indicators constituting the Health and Survival and the Political Empowerment subindexes as Kazakhstan is placed 44th and 103rd, respectively. It was ranked 55th and 106th last year.

Iceland remained the most gender-equal country at the top of the ranking. Coming in second is Finland. Norway, New Zealand and Sweden rounded out the top five.

Congo, Pakistan and Afghanistan are at the bottom of the gender gap report as the least gender-equal countries this year.