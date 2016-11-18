Kazakhstan ranks 94th in Global Terrorism Index 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks the 94th among 130 countries in the 2016 Global Terrorism Index published by the Institute of Economics and Peace, which puts it in a group of countries with the lowest impact of terrorism.

As per the report, Uruguay, Turkmenistan, Slovenia, North Korea, Singapore, Poland, Costa Rica, Cuba, Latvia, Lithuania, Angola, Togo, Slovakia, Salvador, Sierra Leone, New Guinea, Oman, Namibia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mongolia, Haiti, Gambia, Gabon, Botswana, Benin, Zambia, Romania, Swaziland, Timor-Leste, Panama and Guyana are the countries feeling no impact of terrorism.

It should be noted that Russia ranks the 30th, the Republic of Belarus is the 86th, Ukraine stands the 11th, Kyrgyzstan is 84th and Uzbekistan occupies the 117th line.

Iraq, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the top-3 countries with the highest impact of terrorism. Then come Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, India and Egypt.



The Institute of Economics and Peace annually conducts a comprehensive research measuring the level of terrorist activity in the counties of the world. The GTI is calculated as per four indicators:



• Total number of terrorist incidents

• Total number of fatalities caused by terrorism

• Total number of injuries caused by terrorism

• The approximate level of total property damage from terrorist incidents