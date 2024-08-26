Kazakhstan ranks among Top 3 at Asian Karate Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships

Kazakhstani team took third place securing four gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the Asian Karate Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships 2024 in Manila, Philippines, Kazinform News Agency cites the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Japan tops in team scoring with 25 medals, including 16 gold, one silver and eight bronze), followed by Iran with 10 gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals.

Dayana Darenskaya (61 kg) and Venera Zhaksybayeva (68 kg) won gold, while Assylai Savidova (+68kg) took home silver in the U21 (18-20 years old age category).

Yergenbai Beibarys (68kg), Kadyrgali Alikhan (76 kg) grabbed gold, Abdikadyr Miras (55kg) and Diyana Sergazina (48kg) took silver, while Gulnur Koishybai (59kg) and Alua Zhumadilda (+66kg) pocketed bronze in the Junior (16-17 years age category).