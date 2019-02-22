Kazakhstan ranks among top 3 best for sightseeing in CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat analytical agency released the best excursion tourism places among Russia tourists across CIS, Kazinform reports.

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia rank among the top 5 best countries for sightseeing among Russian tourists in CIS member states.



27% cast their votes for Belarus, 22% for Kazakhstan, 16% voted for Azerbaijan, 12% gave their votes for Uzbekistan and 9% for Armenia.



According to TurStat, excursion tourism in CIS states, including cultural excursions, conducted trips and tourist tours accounts for more than three million trips and tours a year.