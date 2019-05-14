Kazakhstan ratified agrt with Russia on control over military products use

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law on ratification of the Kazakhstan-Russia Agreement on procedure for exercising control over availability and proper use of military products, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the procedure of exercising control over availability and proper use of military products supplied under the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on Military-Technical Cooperation as of December 24, 2013."



