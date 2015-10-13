EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:51, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratified amendments to Kazakh-Kyrgyz intergovernmental agrt on highway service

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on international highway service dated December 25, 2003", Akorda press service says.

    The text of the Law will be published.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Law and justice News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!