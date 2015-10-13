12:51, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ratified amendments to Kazakh-Kyrgyz intergovernmental agrt on highway service
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on international highway service dated December 25, 2003", Akorda press service says.
The text of the Law will be published.