    13:55, 15 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratified protocol guaranteeing security of stationary platforms

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State N.Nazarbayev has ratified the Protocol of Fight with Illegal Acts aimed against security of stationary platforms, located on the continental shelf.

    As the Akorda press service informs, the text of the Law “On ratification of the Protocol as of 2005 to the Protocol of Fight with Illegal Acts aimed against security of stationary platforms located on the continental shelf” will be published in printed media.

