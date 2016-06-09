EN
    17:16, 09 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratified Protocol of amendments to agrt with Russia on carriage charges payment

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol of Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan

     and the Government of the Russian Federation on the order of carriage charges payment  and arrangement of cargo carriage by railroads of  the Republic of Kazakhstan located in the territory of the Russian Federation and by the railroads of the Russian Federation located in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 15 August 2006,” Akorda informs.

    The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Russia Law and justice News
