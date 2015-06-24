EN
    12:33, 24 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratified Protocol to Agreement with Russia on establishment of «Baiterek» complex at Baikonur

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Russia on establishment of "Baiterek" space rocket station" at Baikonur as of December 22, 2004, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The text of the law is published in the print media.

