    12:32, 22 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratified Treaties on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with 27 states

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan ratified Treaties on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with 27 states of the world,» 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Asylov told the Senate plenary session, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan ratified Treaties on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with 27 states, including China, the UK, India, the U.S., and others. The talks are underway to sign such treaties with Portugal, Cyprus and Argentina.

    As stated there Kazakhstan rendered legal assistance to foreign countries on 135 requests. Kazakhstan’s 185 requests were answered as well.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Senate ratified the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with Macedonia.


