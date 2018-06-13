EN
    16:07, 13 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agr't on CSTO classified information

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State ratified the agreement on mutual protection of classified information within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Akorda press service reports. 

    The text of the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the protocol on amendments to the agreement on mutual protection of classified information within the Collective Security Treaty Organization as of June 18, 2004" is published in print media.

     

     

