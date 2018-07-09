EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:12, 09 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on establishing FAO Liaison Office

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on the establishment of FAO Liaison and Partnership Office in the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.    

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders UN President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!