    12:05, 16 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on handover of Baikonur educational institutions with Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on handover of educational institutions in the town of Baikonur".

    The text of the law is to be published in the press. The agreement was initialed on December 23, 2014 in Moscow, Russia.

