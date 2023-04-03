EN
    18:46, 03 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement regarding Russian university branches

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Russian governments on the creation and operation of branches of higher and postgraduate education facilities of Kazakhstan in Russia and branches of higher and postgraduate education facilities of Russia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The text of the Law shall be published in the press.


