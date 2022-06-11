EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:36, 11 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with China on radiation safety

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation of hazardous items,» Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!