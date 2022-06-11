13:36, 11 June 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with China on radiation safety
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation of hazardous items,» Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.