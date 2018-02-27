EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:42, 27 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with UN on Sub-Regional Office

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Organization regarding administrative and financial procedures for the Sub-Regional Office for North and Central Asia, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan UN President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!