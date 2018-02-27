15:42, 27 February 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with UN on Sub-Regional Office
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Organization regarding administrative and financial procedures for the Sub-Regional Office for North and Central Asia, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.