EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 18 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan for double taxation avoidance

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has amended the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for the avoidance of double taxation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the avoidance of double taxation on income and property as of June 12, 1996," is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!