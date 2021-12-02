Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President ratified a number of international agreements, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on military and technical assistance in ensuring security in Tajikistan-Afghanistan bordering areas».

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on gratuitous military-technical assistance».

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on gratuitous military-technical assistance».

The texts of the laws are published in the press.