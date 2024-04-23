Kazakhstan ratifies agr’t on mutual recognition of documents on academic degrees in EAEU

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the agreement on mutual recognition of documents on academic degrees in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.

The agreement was signed on June 8, 2023, in Sochi, Russia.

As per the document, academic degrees (PhD, doctoral degrees, Candidate of Science and Doctor of Science degrees) of the nationals of the EAEU member states shall be recognized as part of labour migration in their territories.