19:21, 04 May 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan ratifies agrt with Tajikistan on land for diplomatic missions
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the mutual allocation of land plots for the construction of diplomatic missions", Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.