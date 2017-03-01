EN
    16:27, 01 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies agrt with UN on regional glaciological center

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of the State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on establishing the Central Asian regional glaciological center (category 2) in the Republic of Kazakhstan, under the auspices of UNESCO".

    The text of the Law is published in the press, the Presidential Press Office reports.

    Earlier the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev explained that the purpose of the Agreement is to establish a Central Asia Regional Glaciological Center in Kazakhstan, which would contribute to the development of glaciology, improve scientific understanding of climate change for glaciers, snow and water resources in the region and in the world, and development of glaciology, mountain cryosphere, hydrology and climatology, water and food security.

    According to the Agreement, the Center will improve coordination of research activities and information exchange between the relevant agencies, as well as climate change research. It should also encourage conducting regional research programs and sharing their results through theoretical and practical seminars, courses, conferences and periodicals.

     

