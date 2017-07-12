EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 12 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies aid granting procedure protocol with Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Procedure for Granting Aid and Monitoring its Use," Akorda press service reports.

    The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Introducing Amendments and Additions to the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Procedure for Granting Aid and Monitoring its Use dated December 26, 2016".

    The text of the laws is published in the press.

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Draft laws
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!