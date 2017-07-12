Kazakhstan ratifies aid granting procedure protocol with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Procedure for Granting Aid and Monitoring its Use," Akorda press service reports.

The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Introducing Amendments and Additions to the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Procedure for Granting Aid and Monitoring its Use dated December 26, 2016".

The text of the laws is published in the press.