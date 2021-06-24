EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:37, 24 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies amended law on Baikonur lease agreement

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Lease Agreement for the Baikonur complex» between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation as of December 10, 1994», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Russia Baikonur space center Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!