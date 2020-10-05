EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:53, 05 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies amended Protocol on Kyrgyzstan’s use of Treaty on EAEU

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has ratified the Protocol on the amendments to the Protocol on the conditions and transitional provisions on the use by Kyrgyzstan of the Treaty on Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!