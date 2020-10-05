Kazakhstan ratifies amended Protocol on Kyrgyzstan’s use of Treaty on EAEU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has ratified the Protocol on the amendments to the Protocol on the conditions and transitional provisions on the use by Kyrgyzstan of the Treaty on Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.