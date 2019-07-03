EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:01, 03 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Agreement on basic principles of CST states’ military-technical coop

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has ratified amendments to the Agreement on the basic principles of military-technical cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty nations, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "The Head of State signed the Republic of Kazakhstan Law "On the ratification of the Fourth Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on the basic principles of military-technical cooperation between the state parties to the Collective Security Treaty dated May 15, 1992," the statement says.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!