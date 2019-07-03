Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Agreement on basic principles of CST states’ military-technical coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has ratified amendments to the Agreement on the basic principles of military-technical cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty nations, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"The Head of State signed the Republic of Kazakhstan Law "On the ratification of the Fourth Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on the basic principles of military-technical cooperation between the state parties to the Collective Security Treaty dated May 15, 1992," the statement says.